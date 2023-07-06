BFD Battalion Chief says structure fires down, outdoor fires up this 4th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many Kern County residents enjoyed 4th of July festivities and firework shows Tuesday, but some illegal fireworks caused problems for others. According to Bakersfield Fire Department Arson Division Chief Bryce Patterson, while BFD sees the most illegal firework activity around Independence Day, it's a year-round problem.

"Unfortunately, we do see this not only through the Fourth of July holiday but throughout the year, the different celebrations that exist through New Year's and other holidays," said Patterson.

Patterson says BFD confiscated illegal fireworks from people across the city as early as June thanks to community tips. In addition, the department found 4 individuals responsible for selling more than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks leading up to the holiday.

"Per health and safety code, anything over 100 pounds of fireworks is a felony, so they will have felony charges against them," said Patterson.

According to a Kern County Fire Department press release, 3,500 reports of illegal fireworks were registered at their online reporting portal on July 4, 2023. KCFD says since June 1, they've received a total of 5,900 illegal fireworks reports.

KCFD responded to more than 1,200 9-1-1 calls on the 4th of July, an increase from the daily average of 350 calls.

According to Patterson, a lot of the calls the Bakersfield Fire Department received were for fires set when sparks from fireworks landed in open fields and dry vegetation.

"We did receive a lot of reports of fires that had occurred from illegal fireworks, and when we arrived on scene, shrubs and grass and fences were burning due to the fact that someone had lit an aerial firework and it had landed in that dry grass," said Patterson.

Patterson says his department saw the most activity around 9:30 pm, but he says it's too early to see how 2023's illegal firework activity will compare to previous years.

"We're fortunate this year. We didn't have any structures that were burned down or damaged in that way, but we did receive a lot of vacant fields and fence fires and fires that we deem as outside fires from the illegal fireworks," said Patterson.

Patterson adds one man was critically injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday night due to the use of illegal fireworks, saying that case is currently under investigation.