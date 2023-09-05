BFD reduces response times with swift water rescue teams patrolling Lake Ming

Many families in Bakersfield went out on the water during Labor Day Weekend.

Meanwhile, Bakersfield firefighters were ready to spring into action.

When it was time to save a life or prevent danger in Lake Ming, Bakersfield fire captain Ben Henggeler said an increase in staff allowed for swift water rescue teams to patrol various areas.

They weren't just cruising around.

“We always take the opportunity to train if we can," Henggeler said. "While we’re out there patrolling we’ll perform maneuvers that we would utilize in a rescue situation.”

Henggeler says this is a unique year because of the abundance of rain that came. That has resulted in various water levels, providing a different dynamic when it comes to rescues.

“The biggest thing is being able to be adaptable, being able to change with the circumstances, with the situation or the incident," Henggeler said. "Being dynamic in terms of responses and equipment and we use different equipment. It’s a matter of being mentally prepared to be doing things on the fly and changing up tactics quickly in an environment that changes by the second."

While he didn't have an exact number yet for rescues this weekend, Henggeler said they did see some action on the water.

“It’s very rewarding," he said. "We always hope we don’t have to rescue anybody, that means everybody is safe. I like to say if there is an opportunity I hope I can be there to help. It's always a rewarding process. At the end of the day, it’s just helping somebody as if you were helping someone on the side of the road that is stranded. But it’s very rewarding, fulfilling t be able to help someone in a time of need like that.”

