Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On January 4 , 2022, at 12:28 PM, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to California Avenue and S Street regarding a collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, an adult male, died from his injuries while at the scene. The involved motorist is cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor to the collision.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later date. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.