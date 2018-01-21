OILDALE, Calif. - A man is dead after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle on Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol says the man was riding his bike northbound on N. Chester Ave. just before 8:30 p.m. Witnesses say the man may have ran a red light; that's when a truck driving westbound on E. Norris Rd. hit the cyclist.

The man was taken to the hospital with major injuries where he later died. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and part of the intersection of Chester and Norris is impacted.