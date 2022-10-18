Bicyclist killed Saturday in an early morning traffic accident in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday regarding a traffic accident that killed a man on a bicycle in Bakersfield over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 15th just before 6:00 am, Bakersfield resident David Dee Wood, 29, was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Allen Road just north of Jomani Drive in Bakersfield.

Wood died of his injuries. KCSO did not release any information on the car or driver involved in the crash. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the exact manner and cause of Wood’s death.

Wood’s next of kin have been notified. The California Highway Patrol are continuing with their investigation.