SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The bicyclist who died after being struck by a car north of Cherry Street in Shafter has been identified.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says that 44-year-old Francisco Saldivar was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he sustained in the crash. He was hit by a car last Monday at around 2 a.m. on Highway 43.

No further details have been released at this time.