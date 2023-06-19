Big-rig crash leaves potatoes on northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A big-rig crash on Highway 99 near Rosedale Highway has left potatoes and oil in the road.

According to the Bakersfield Area California Highway Patrol, a crash on northbound Highway 99 near California Avenue caused potatoes to spill across the roadway, leaving the first and second northbound lanes blocked. The CHP is warning drivers to expect delays.

"Crash on northbound Highway 99 north of California Ave," said the Bakersfield Area CHP Twitter page. "[A] Truck carrying potatoes overturned on its side and [is] blocking the #1 and #2 lanes of the northbound side. Expect delays and please take an alternate route."

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on northbound Highway 99 north of California Ave. Truck carrying potatoes overturned on its side and blocking the #1 and #2 lanes of the northbound side. Expect delays and please take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Gk9q1zl3FG — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) June 19, 2023

According to the CHP traffic hub page, traffic is backed up to White Lane.

We will update as we receive more information.

