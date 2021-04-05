Bill proposes changing the name of portions of Westside Parkway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, Assemblyman Vince Fong introduced legislation that looks to change portions of the Westside Parkway in honor of Harvey L. Hall. The section or road would be between Coffee and Allen roads.

Hall was Bakersfield's longest-serving mayor, and also helped create Hall Ambulance Service in 1971.

“Mayor Hall’s heart for service was evident through his leadership,” said Assemblyman Fong. “From City Hall to the back of the ambulance, Harvey Hall dedicated his life to bettering Bakersfield and the entire Kern County community. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hall Ambulance Service, the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway honors his legacy of compassion, mentorship, innovation, generosity, and service above self.”

Added Assemblyman Rudy Salas: “I am honored to be a part of this highway dedication to the late Mr. Harvey Hall, who was a friend, public servant, and inspiration to our community.”

The bill, ACR 64, would change the stretch of highway to Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway.