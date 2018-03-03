Billboard in southwest Bakersfield takes aim at Congressman Kevin McCarthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A billboard in southwest Bakersfield is taking aim at Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

The billboard depicts a drawing of McCarthy and claims the congressman is a "minion" of President Trump.

The billboard is located near Highway 99 and Panama Lane.

Billboards have popped up in the past taking aim at the congressman in Bakersfield.

RELATED: Representative Kevin McCarthy targeted by net neutrality billboard

Congressman McCarthy has not responded to the billboard.