Billboard in southwest Bakersfield takes aim at Congressman Kevin McCarthy

Veronica Acosta
5:33 PM, Mar 2, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | southwest | congressman
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A billboard in southwest Bakersfield is taking aim at Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

The billboard depicts a drawing of McCarthy and claims the congressman is a "minion" of President Trump. 

The billboard is located near Highway 99 and Panama Lane. 

Billboards have popped up in the past taking aim at the congressman in Bakersfield. 

RELATED: Representative Kevin McCarthy targeted by net neutrality billboard 

Congressman McCarthy has not responded to the billboard. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News