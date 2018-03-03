Billboard in southwest Bakersfield takes aim at Congressman Kevin McCarthy

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A billboard in southwest Bakersfield is taking aim at Congressman Kevin McCarthy.
The billboard depicts a drawing of McCarthy and claims the congressman is a "minion" of President Trump.
The billboard is located near Highway 99 and Panama Lane.
Billboards have popped up in the past taking aim at the congressman in Bakersfield.
Congressman McCarthy has not responded to the billboard.
