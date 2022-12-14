Bipartisan spending agreement reached, Kevin McCarthy absent

(KERO) — A spending agreement for next year is one step closer to being finalized.

Lawmakers announced they have "reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework" for a spending agreement that would fund the government through next year. This is a major sign of progress from negotiators who have been struggling for weeks.

Local congressman Kevin McCarthy was absent from the agreement. In a closed-door meeting, McCarthy told members he was a "no" on the spending package.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy said in a statement that "the pain of inflation is real and they cannot delay work any further."