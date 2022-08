BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth? Well, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse has you covered with its Pizookie Pass.

Two hundred lucky Premier Rewards PLUS Members will be able to get a Pizookie a day throughout September.

The pass, which costs $10, will go on sale at noon Monday, Aug. 29th.

Passholders will be able to get their daily Pizookie starting Sept. 1st.