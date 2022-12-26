Watch Now
Blessing Corner Ministries holds 27th annual Christmas Day Extravaganza

Posted at 8:05 AM, Dec 26, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Blessing Corner held its annual Christmas Day Extravaganza on Sunday, Dec 25. The event provided food and gifts to those in need.

"We're giving toys to the kids, they are getting a nice array of toys, and parents are getting gift items," said Bonnie Turner Blessing Corner Ministries. "Everything is brand new. It can be clothing, it can be shoes. They're getting household cleaning items, drinks, chips, potatoes, and groceries."

Turner said the event has been going on for 27 years and that Blessing Corner Ministries loves serving the community and seeing how the extravaganza grows each year.

