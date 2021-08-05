Blessing Corner Pastor provides school supply giveaway to help stressed out parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Back-to-school season is approaching and so is the stress that comes with it. Parents usually have a lot of prep work, between buying new shoes, clothes, and supplies. The Blessing Corner shows how some parents can now leave that stress behind.

After a year of learning remotely, returning to school will be an even more exciting time for kids.

“Because they’re now able to go back into the classroom, we want to empower them and let them know like hey, you got what you need and now you can go full force,” The Blessing Corner's Pastor said.

She went on to say, giving kids all the resources and advantages they need to succeed in school is vital to ensuring their success.

“They will accept whatever is going one around them and make the best of it.”

That’s why for 21 years she’s organized the back to school fun day. The school supply giveaway provides kids with new backpacks, supplies, and some fun prizes.

Even more, The Blessing Corner will be giving families hygiene kits, food baskets, and new clothes and shoes.

The event coordinator assistant prompted people to join the event, “We have two prize wheels one geared for little kids and one for the older kids. Of course you know we have the fire department that’s going to be there, super fun. There’s so many community sponsors we really encourage everyone to come out and have fun.”

With all the resources ready to go home with families, Turner is even asking families to bring carts, so they can receive everything they need to make this return to school a little easier.

“As I mentioned before this is not just a Blessing Corner event, this is a community event.”