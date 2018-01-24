Board of Supervisors discuss 8-step pedestrian safety campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The board of supervisors this morning addressed the problem of pedestrian and bicycle fatalities on local roadways.

Just in the last week, there was a pedestrian and a cyclist killed in Oildale.

The supervisors are teaming up with the County Health and California Highway Patrol to promote pedestrian safety through an eight-step ad campaign.

The campaign is called "Stop, Look, Wave" and will feature bus wraps, billboards, posters, TV and radio public service announcements.

They'll even run some of these PSA's in local movie theaters.

A study found that more than 70 percent of deaths were the pedestrian's or cyclist's fault.