Board of Supervisors expected to authorize victim advocacy grant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Supervisors are expected to retroactively authorize a grant for victim advocacy in underserved parts of our community.

The grant is for the District Attorney's Victim Advocacy Support and Outreach Program. The program aims to provide services for victims and survivors of crime who are often overlooked.

The DA's office has identified farmworkers as an especially underserved population within Kern. The grant would provide more than $196,000 for resources for victims in the farmworking community, especially when it comes to family violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the grant in a meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25th.