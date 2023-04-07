Boat ramps at Lake Isabella open again after flood debris removal

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Rains brought by recent storms have impacted recreational activities on Lake Isabella. For roughly 2 weeks in March, there was no boating on the lake due to a rapidly rising water level and an abundance of debris in the water.

Since then, the U.S. Forest Service has been able to clear out a lot of the debris, and according to Kern River District Ranger Al Watson, the docks have been reopened for public use.

"There was so much debris that was coming into the lake that it actually made boating a bit unsafe," said Watson, adding, "We have a lot of local residents who like to use the lake for a variety of reasons."

One of those local residents is John Carter, who says he goes fishing in his boat around 3 or 4 times a week when the conditions are good.

"Well, they are starting to improve. August through January, you pretty much had to launch from the shore, but that was the only way to launch. None of the ramps were in the water or anything," said Carter.

The boat ramps had not been in service because the water levels were too low.

The Forest Service has been putting on several events to clear out the debris from the lake.

"Last Saturday, we had a community event ahead of me here at auxiliary, and we created about 30 piles," said Watson.

Carter approves of the progress so far.

"They're starting on it and it looks like they're getting quite a bit done, so that's a good thing," said Carter.

Crews have been working to move driftwood to the sides of the lake, allowing the public to take it.

"For free," said Watson. "You don't have to get a permit. Just come get whatever driftwood or firewood, anything that you need. That helps us be able to remove the material, but it helps local residents."

Watson says the campgrounds near the lake were also impacted, but are back open after the debris removal.

"One thing that is important for people to remember is we don't know everything that is floating in the lake right now, or even in the river. So people need to be aware that when they are using the river, when they are using the lake, there could be underwater hazards," said Watson.

Lake Isabella attracts a lot of tourists hoping to use the lake, and tourism is important to the local economy.

"On a scale of 1 to 10?" said Watson, "10. 10, very important."

Carter agrees.

"During the summer, hundreds. Not as much as the last couple of years because of the drought, but when the lake is full, it's quite a few," said Carter. "Lot of people."

According to Ranger Watson, water levels in Lake Isabella are expected to remain high throughout the summer, which he says will make it perfect for boating.