Body found in Kern Delta Water District Canal near Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A body was found in the Kern Delta Water District Canal in Northwest Bakersfield on Thurs, June 15.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were sent to the canal "parallel to the 3900 block of Truxtun Avenue" after receiving reports of a dead body in the water around 7:56 a.m. Upon arrival, officers were able to confirm that there was a body in the canal.

The Bakersfield Fire Department was able to remove the body. According to the BPD, the dead man was "in the canal's debris grating." The man's identity will be released at a later date by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

