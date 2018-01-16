Body found in stolen car on Highway 65

8:02 AM, Jan 16, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A body has been found in a stolen car on Highway 65 near James Road on Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Highway 65 between Lerdo Highway and 7th Standard Road will be shut down as authorities investigate.

23ABC has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest as soon as it comes into the newsroom. 

