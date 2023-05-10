Body observed at scene of Southwest Bakersfield traffic crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, May 9 at around 10:00 pm, a 23ABC News crew was at the scene of what appeared to be a traffic accident at the intersection of New Stine and Belle Terrace Roads in Southwest Bakersfield near West High School.

Video taken by our crew shows heavy police presence at the intersection, and what looked like a body covered by a tarp could be seen in the roadway along northbound New Stine just north of where the road has been closed.

23ABC News has reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department for more information, which we will bring you as soon as it is available.