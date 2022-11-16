Bolthouse Properties gifts Magdalene Hope new van

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bolthouse Properties' Bolt of Hope Program partnered with Three Way Chevrolet to donate a new van to Magdalene Hope, a local non-profit that rescues women from sex trafficking.

The founder of the organization was completely surprised, thinking he had to complete another step to get the grant funding for a van.

"Oh God, it's not often I am shocked and completely at a loss for words," said Doug Bennett, founder of Magdalene Hope. "I had no idea this is gonna happen today. We applied for this grant back in March through Bolthouse Properties and we were asking them for a van that we could reach more women to get more women out of sex trafficking. And so we came here for an interview process today to talk to them and see if we could possibly qualify and they brought us downstairs and there it is. Brand-new van."

The Bolt of Hope Program, which is funded by Bolthouse Properties, identifies and provides grants to various local organizations.

Established in 2009, Magdalene Hope has made it its mission to end human trafficking. Until now, they've operated their street reach ministry using a 25-year-old 15-passenger van with nearly 300,000 miles. Now they have that brand-new van.