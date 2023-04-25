Bomb Squad called after Kernville business discovers replica hand grenade

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called out to Kernville after a replica hand grenade was discovered at a local business on Mon, April 24.

According to the KCSO, deputies were called after the grenade, at the time mistaken to be real, was found while workers at the business were cleaning out a shed. The KCSO Bomb Squad was able to determine that the grenade in question was a replica and contained no explosive or hazardous materials. It is unknown how long the replica was in the shed.

The KCSO Bomb Squad seized the replica from the business, according to the KCSO.

