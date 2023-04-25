Watch Now
Bomb Squad called after Kernville business discovers replica hand grenade

Cliff Owen/AP
An inert hand grenade is seen along with other banned items taken from passengers at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., Tuesday, March 26, 2019. TSA’s social media presence has been something of a model for other federal agencies _ striking a tone is humorous, but still gives travelers informational dos and don’ts.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 14:46:50-04

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called out to Kernville after a replica hand grenade was discovered at a local business on Mon, April 24.

According to the KCSO, deputies were called after the grenade, at the time mistaken to be real, was found while workers at the business were cleaning out a shed. The KCSO Bomb Squad was able to determine that the grenade in question was a replica and contained no explosive or hazardous materials. It is unknown how long the replica was in the shed.

The KCSO Bomb Squad seized the replica from the business, according to the KCSO.

