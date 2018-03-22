Bomb Squad on scene of a suspicious briefcase near Curran Middle School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On March 22, 2018, at about 7:00 a.m. Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the 4200 block of Reno Avenue to investigate a suspicious briefcase that was left near the front door of a residence.

Deputies responded to the location and had the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad dispatched.

Nearby residences are currently being evacuated. Based on the near proximity of the suspicious item, Curran Middle School was preventatively placed on lockdown.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol closed the intersections of Reno Street at Stine Road and Reno Street at Lymric Way to vehicle traffic. This is an on-going incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.