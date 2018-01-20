Bone marrow drive being held at Barber Honda for local man fighting rare form of leukemia

12:23 PM, Jan 20, 2018

A bone marrow drive is being held for a local man fighting a rare form of leukemia at Barber Honda until 4 p.m.

Sal Rivera was diagnosed with acute lympho-blastic cancer back in 2016. He was able to fight it but now it has returned and needs a bone marrow transplant.

Sal Rivera was diagnosed with acute lympho-blastic cancer back in 2016. He was able to fight it but now it has returned and needs a bone marrow transplant.

The drive will be held until 4 p.m. at 4500 Wible Road.

A swab will be taken from the inside of your cheek to see if you are a match.

