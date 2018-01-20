Bone marrow drive being held at Barber Honda for local man fighting rare form of leukemia

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A bone marrow drive is being held at Barber Honda to help a local man fighting a rare form of leukemia.
Sal Rivera was diagnosed with acute lympho-blastic cancer back in 2016. He was able to fight it but now it has returned and needs a bone marrow transplant.
The drive will be held until 4 p.m. at 4500 Wible Road.
A swab will be taken from the inside of your cheek to see if you are a match.
Walmart is offering free health screenings on Saturday at locations around Bakersfield until 2 p.m.
UPDATE (Jan. 20 -- 10:47 a.m.) CHP has canceled the amber alert. Child was found safe.
The Pizza & Beer Festival is scheduled to begin around 1 p.m. on Saturday.