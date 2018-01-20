Bone marrow drive being held at Barber Honda for local man fighting rare form of leukemia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A bone marrow drive is being held at Barber Honda to help a local man fighting a rare form of leukemia.

Sal Rivera was diagnosed with acute lympho-blastic cancer back in 2016. He was able to fight it but now it has returned and needs a bone marrow transplant.

The drive will be held until 4 p.m. at 4500 Wible Road.

A swab will be taken from the inside of your cheek to see if you are a match.