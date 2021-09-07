Boron reaches goal to replace pool

BORON, Calif. (KERO) — For many, a pool is just a pool. But for Boron, California, it's more than that. It is the center of their community.

And that’s where members from the Boron community stepped in. Together, they raised money to replace the pool through fundraisers as well as community organizations that are helping to support.

"They (community of Boron) have raised the money ($65,000) for the pool and another company (Rio Tinto Mining) is matching the donation, so Boron is definitely getting the pool next year," Boron resident, Jerry Gallegos said.

Gallegos said that Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. they will be doing a check presentation.

The pool was built back in 1972. U.S Borax partnered with the school district to build a pool at the local high school for everyone in the community to enjoy. The school district maintained the pool for nearly 50 years, but with wear and tear from high winds and desert debris, the pool was in need of repairs.