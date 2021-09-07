Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Boron reaches goal to replace pool

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC
Boron reaches goal to replace its pool.
Boron reaches goal to replace pool
Posted at 2:20 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 17:22:07-04

BORON, Calif. (KERO) — For many, a pool is just a pool. But for Boron, California, it's more than that. It is the center of their community.

And that’s where members from the Boron community stepped in. Together, they raised money to replace the pool through fundraisers as well as community organizations that are helping to support.

"They (community of Boron) have raised the money ($65,000) for the pool and another company (Rio Tinto Mining) is matching the donation, so Boron is definitely getting the pool next year," Boron resident, Jerry Gallegos said.

Gallegos said that Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. they will be doing a check presentation.

The pool was built back in 1972. U.S Borax partnered with the school district to build a pool at the local high school for everyone in the community to enjoy. The school district maintained the pool for nearly 50 years, but with wear and tear from high winds and desert debris, the pool was in need of repairs.

RELATED STORIES
Boron pool fundraiser getting closer to goal Boron community continues to raise money for local pool Boron community comes together to rebuild their local pool

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

How You Can Donate