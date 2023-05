BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bowlero Bakersfield will host an open house event on Sat, June 3.

The event aims to give Bakersfield and Kern County residents the Bowlero experience, featuring games, entertainment, sports, and "innovative dining," as well as exclusive offers. Those who go to the open house will receive one free game per person, a $5 arcade card, and the opportunity to participate in gift card giveaways.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.