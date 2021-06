BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The local boys and girls club was awarded $55,000 from the Taco Bell Foundation.

Officials say the money will go toward career and college prep courses as well as summer jobs and other programs that help support children in the community.

The Boys and Girls Club says they have worked with the Taco Bell Foundation and local restaurants for several years. And they are excited to continue to support the shared goals between the two organizations.