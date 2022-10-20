Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Boys and Girls Clubs to host Lights On Afterschool open house

Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County
23ABC Studios
Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County
Posted at 8:46 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 11:46:26-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County will celebrate the annual Lights On Afterschool event with an open house on Thursday, October 20th. The event is open to the public.

Launched in October 2000, Lights On Afterschool is the only national rally for after-school programs

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County will celebrate their 69 after-school programs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The celebration includes a free tour of the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street in East Bakersfield.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living Spooky Szn Costume Contest

Submit Your Picture Today + Vote for Your Favorite!