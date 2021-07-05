BPD: 16-year-old boy loses hand after lighting firework

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A teenager has lost his hand after he was playing with fireworks early Monday morning in southwest Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, three teenagers were lighting off fireworks at 1:43 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Stine Road.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was attempting to throw the firework in the air, but it detonated prior to leaving his hand.

The 16-year-old lost his hand, police said.

A 17-year-old boy had injuries to his thumb, and according to BPD, he may lose that finger.

The third individual, a 15-year-old boy sustained minor injuries to his chest.