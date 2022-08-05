BPD: Alcohol appears to be factor in deadly Hwy. 58, Union Ave. crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said alcohol appears to be a factor in a deadly Thursday night crash involving one vehicle on westbound Hwy. 58 and South Union Avenue.

BPD said officers received reports of the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. and found a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 58 near the South Union Avenue overpass.

An initial investigation found that the man was driving his vehicle south on S. Union Avenue and failed to negotiate the westbound Hwy. 58 onramp, said CHP.

The vehicle went down the embankment before ending up in the center median of the westbound Hwy. 58 lanes, said CHP.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

CHP said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should call BPD at 661-327-7111.