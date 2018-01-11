BPD arrests one in connection with a shooting outside Westfair Lounge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left two people dead over the weekend.

BPD said Terrance Wiley was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of Bruce Hollis, one of the men who was killed outside the Westfair Lounge early Saturday morning.

On Jan. 6, a physical altercation took place outside the Westfair Lounge between Charles Tomlin, 41 and Hollis, 52, according to investigators. Hollis shot Tomlin multiple times.

Tomlin was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. After shooting him, Hollis tried to flee in a car but was shot several times by Wiley, 24, police said. Hollis died at the scene.

Officers had received a description of Wiley's car and attempted to pull him over near Watts Drive and South Union Avenue. Police said Wiley led officers on a short pursuit before he was detained.

On Jan. 10, Wiley was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail on charges of murder, illegal firearm possession, participation in a criminal street gang, felony evading, and being an unlicensed driver.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Shane Shaff at 661-326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.