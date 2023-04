BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A body was found in a house in central Bakersfield after firefighters knocked down a fire.

The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the home located on California Avenue, between Myrtle and Elm Streets, around 2 a.m.

After crews extinguished the fire, they found a body.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

There is very little information known.

As soon as we learn, we will update this story.