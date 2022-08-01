BPD: Bicyclist killed in hit-run-crash in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in East Bakersfield.

CHP said officers received a report of a man in the road shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pearl Street.

A preliminary investigation found that a man in 40s was riding a bike west in the the ally of 1200 Pearl Street and was hit by a vehicle, said CHP. The driver left the scene, said CHP.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to call the CHP's Bakersfield office at 661-396-6600.