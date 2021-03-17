BPD: Driver speeding before deadly two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said speeding was a factor in a crash between two vehicles that left one person dead Wednesday morning.

According to BPD, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Panama Lane and Stine Road.

When officers arrived they found a man with major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man, and his passenger were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.