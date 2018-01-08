BPD investigating shooting at Roy's Market

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Roy's Market in east Bakersfield on Sunday night.
BPD says they got the call at 7:26 p.m. for a robbery alarm at Roy's Market on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard near Houser Street.
When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital and police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
