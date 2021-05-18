BPD K-9 patrol vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield Police Officer and his K-9 companion were involved in a multi-vehicle crash while heading to assist other officers in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to BPD, around 7:36 a.m. the officer and his K-9 were driving with emergency sirens on near the intersection of Oak Street and California Avenue. As they approached the intersection the officer slowed to 5 mph and entered the intersection.

While entering the intersection, another vehicle approached heading east on California Ave. struck the police vehicle and overturned. The crash caused the involved vehicles to strike two additional vehicles stopped nearby.

BPD said none of the involved parties were injured and the K-9 in the patrol vehicle was uninjured.

BPD said they have processed a video of the accident, as well as interviewed several independent witnesses.

The primary crash factor is under investigation, alcohol is not a factor and there was no enforcement action.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.