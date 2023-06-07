Watch Now
BPD: KCSO deputy arrested for DUI after being found in stopped patrol car

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Garcia, 34, has been with their agency for 7 years.
Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Patrol Car (FILE)
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 18:22:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County Sheriff's deputy has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for DUI on Wednesday morning. He was found stopped in the middle of White Lane in a KCSO patrol vehicle.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 34-year-old Joseph Garcia, an off-duty KCSO deputy, was found in plainclothes around 6:00 am on June 6, 2023, when BPD officers responded to reports of a vehicle stopped in the roadway in the area of White Lane at Liverpool Way in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD says Garcia was booked into the Kern County Jail on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they can't comment on an active administrative investigation, but confirmed that Garcia, who has been with KCSO for 7 years, has been placed on administrative leave. The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting the investigation.

