BPD: Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield.

BPD said the crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 4300 block of Riverlakes Drive.

Police said officers found a man, the motorcycle rider, who was declared dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that the motorcycle hit a curb, said BPD.

Whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash is unknown at this time, according to BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should call BPD at 661-327-7111.