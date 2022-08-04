BPD: Officer arrested in suspected petty theft after allegedly flushing marijuana down toilet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a senior officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of petty theft after an audit of body camera footage from a citizen's complaint alleged he flushed legally obtained marijuana down a toilet.

BPD said on Nov. 11th, 2021, Senior Police Officer B. Thebeau and other officers searched a residence after obtaining a warrant and a person was arrested after brandishing a firearm at an officer.

Thebeau, out of the view of the other officers, flushed about two ounces of legally obtained marijuana down a toilet, said BPD.

A report about the investigation was submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office

BPD said Thebeau was issued an arrest citation as is standard procedure for this criminal charge and the officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.