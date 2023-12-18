BPD officer charged in deadly January crash

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a Bakersfield Police Department Officer following a deadly crash in January.

On Friday, the DA's Office filed charges against BPD Officer Ricardo Robles, 24, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence (felony), two counts of assault with a deadly weapon (felonies) and reckless driving on a highway (misdemeanor).

On January 19, Officer Robles wasinvolved in an accident with another vehicle at the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive while pursuing a stolen vehicle.

The accident killed 31-year-old Mario Lares, while his passenger Ana Hernandez was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Robles was traveling over 100 mph southbound on South Vineland Drive with no emergency lights activated, according to court documents.

The report also states Robles slowed his police cruiser to 70 mph when he ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit Lares' vehicle.

The Bakersfield Police Department released the following statement:

"We cannot fathom the effect this incident has had on those involved in the collision and their family. We take very seriously the responsibilities we have to our community and have the highest expectations for ourselves and the service we deliver. Throughout the investigation, we have cooperated with the California Highway Patrol and will fully cooperate with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Officer Robles has been on administrative leave since the collision and will be until the conclusion of our administrative investigation."

Robles was listed in custody according to Kern County inmate records. His bail is listed at $80,000.

