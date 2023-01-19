Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

1 dead, 3 injured following officer-involved crash in Southeast Bakersfield

Crash Scene
23ABC
Crash Scene
Posted at 4:03 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 09:42:30-05

UPDATE (6:45 A.M.): There is new information about a crash in Southeast Bakersfield that killed one man and involved multiple Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) officers on Thurs, Jan 19.

According to the BPD, the crash happened shortly before 2:23 a.m. at the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive. At 2:23 a.m., officers received a report from an orchard worker saying that a BPD patrol car was involved in an accident with a black Honda Accord. Upon arrival, first responders found a woman with moderate to major injuries, two BPD officers with moderate to major injuries, and a man who died at the scene. The woman and the officers were taken to a nearby hospital.

Before the collision, BPD officers were involved in a high-speed chase after a car was stolen in Central Bakersfield. According to the BPD, BPD officers had unsuccessfully tried to pull over a reportedly stolen tan GMC Sierra near the 3300 block of California Avenue at 2:08 a.m. The driver of the GMC, Michael Monte Stephens, 21, then lead officers in a chase on eastbound California Avenue to Edison Highway. Officers temporarily canceled the pursuit for "excessive speed" around 2:14 a.m.

The chase started again when patrolling BPD officers discovered Stephens in the same vehicle driving southbound on Weedpatch Highway near State Route 58 around 2:18 a.m. Stephens was involved in a single-car crash at 2:21 a.m. and was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update as we gather more information.

A multiple vehicle crash involving a Bakersfield Police officer has led to major injuries in southeast Bakersfield.

The collision happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Muller and S. Vineland Roads, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Injuries are considered moderate to major for two vehicle rollovers with pin-ins.

Information is limited; we will continue to update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson