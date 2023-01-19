1 dead, 3 injured following officer-involved crash in Southeast Bakersfield

UPDATE (6:45 A.M.): There is new information about a crash in Southeast Bakersfield that killed one man and involved multiple Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) officers on Thurs, Jan 19.

According to the BPD, the crash happened shortly before 2:23 a.m. at the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive. At 2:23 a.m., officers received a report from an orchard worker saying that a BPD patrol car was involved in an accident with a black Honda Accord. Upon arrival, first responders found a woman with moderate to major injuries, two BPD officers with moderate to major injuries, and a man who died at the scene. The woman and the officers were taken to a nearby hospital.

Before the collision, BPD officers were involved in a high-speed chase after a car was stolen in Central Bakersfield. According to the BPD, BPD officers had unsuccessfully tried to pull over a reportedly stolen tan GMC Sierra near the 3300 block of California Avenue at 2:08 a.m. The driver of the GMC, Michael Monte Stephens, 21, then lead officers in a chase on eastbound California Avenue to Edison Highway. Officers temporarily canceled the pursuit for "excessive speed" around 2:14 a.m.

The chase started again when patrolling BPD officers discovered Stephens in the same vehicle driving southbound on Weedpatch Highway near State Route 58 around 2:18 a.m. Stephens was involved in a single-car crash at 2:21 a.m. and was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update as we gather more information.

A multiple vehicle crash involving a Bakersfield Police officer has led to major injuries in southeast Bakersfield.

The collision happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Muller and S. Vineland Roads, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Injuries are considered moderate to major for two vehicle rollovers with pin-ins.

Information is limited; we will continue to update this story as soon as we learn more.