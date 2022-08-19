Watch Now
BPD: Pedestrian killed in crash on California Ave., N St.

The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday morning and parts of eastbound California Avenue and southbound N Street are closed.
Posted at 6:31 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 09:31:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning and parts of eastbound California Avenue and southbound N Street are closed.

Police have blocked off a part of the road at eastbound California Avenue and southbound N Street to investigate the crash.

If you drive through this area on your morning commute, you may want to go a different way.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

