BPD: Pedestrian killed in crash on California Ave., N St.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning and parts of eastbound California Avenue and southbound N Street are closed.

Police have blocked off a part of the road at eastbound California Avenue and southbound N Street to investigate the crash.

If you drive through this area on your morning commute, you may want to go a different way.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.