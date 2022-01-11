BPD: Pedestrian killed in East Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in East Bakersfield.

BPD said they responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at about 5:56 a.m. in the 1400 block of Kentucky Street. Police said the woman suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The driver wasn't injured and remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, said BPD.

Preliminary investigation revealed the woman was in the road and didn't use a crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle, according to BPD. Police said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.