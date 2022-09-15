BPD releases footage of Aug. 15 shooting involving officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released video footage Thursday of a shooting involving an officer on Aug. 15th. The incident involved an attempted forced entry suspect armed with a rock.

The officer fired into the ground and the suspect wasn't injured, said BPD.

In the video, another officer used a Taser to arrest a man who was suspected of trying to force his way into a home in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Way.

The family inside the home didn't know the suspect, said BPD.

The suspect, Martiniano Jimenez, ignored police commands and walked toward officers armed with a rock, said BPD.

The officer fired into the ground and didn't hit Jimenez, said BPD. Another officer used a Taser to arrest him.

Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, attempted burglary, felony vandalism and public intoxication.

The incident is still under investigation and the involved officer remains on modified duty pending a determination by the Chief of Police as to the appropriateness of their actions under state law and department policy, said BPD.

SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO FOOTAGE DISTURBING BECAUSE OF STRONG LANGUAGE AND GRAPHIC IMAGES: