BPD releases video in Planz Park police shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released on Wednesday a debriefing video from a shooting involving police April 20th in Planz Park that includes footage from an officer's body camera and video from witnesses' cell phones.

In the video, the officer tries using a Taser on the person fleeing into the park. The officer also tells the suspect to stop reaching for his waistband.

BPD said the suspect had a gun in his hand and a witness comments in cell phone video that the suspect had a gun. Medical aid was given to the suspect who was later declared dead at the scene. The suspect was identified as Jesus Javier Aleman, 33, of Shafter.

BPD said the suspect's firearm was found and had two spent casings.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and conclusions haven't been finalized, said BPD.

BPD said the April 20th incident happened after officers tried to pull over a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Planz Road at South H Street. BPD said the driver didn't stop and lead officers on a short chase that ended when the vehicle lost control and hit a pole on the south-side of the road in the 1600 block of Planz Road.

Two men were in the Tahoe and the driver was arrested without incident, said BPD. The passenger ran from the vehicle and into Planz Park and was followed by officers, said BPD.

During the chase, BPD said the man took out a handgun and shot at an officer. BPD said the officer returned fire and the suspect was hit. The suspect was declared dead at the scene, said BPD.

THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS IMAGES AND LANGUAGE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME: