BPD reports a sharp decline in catalytic converter thefts in 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On a recent Sunday, Bakersfield resident Felicia Earnest went to church in good spirits, much like any other Sunday. However, she says that while she was in service, a man went under her car and stole her catalytic converter.

In January 2023, the State of California passed 2 new laws to combat catalytic converter theft across the state. SB 1087 and AB 1740, laws prohibiting the purchase of detached catalytic converters unless the seller has proof of ownership, and creating punishments for people who attempt to sell stolen converters.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the numbers are indeed down from last year. Between January and March in 2022, residents reported 480 catalytic converter thefts. During that same time span in 2023, residents have reported 38 thefts.

"That could be a multitude of things," said BPD Detective Aaron Watkin. "People in the community just may not be reporting it, but I want to thank the community for those ones that have reported it. I think that's really important, because if we don't know there's a problem, we can't fix it."

Under the new California catalytic converter theft laws, a person found guilty of stealing a converter will be charged with a misdemeanor, and may be held liable for a $1,000 fine for first time offenders. Repeat offenders may be liable for fines of $2,000 or more.

Residents who need to report a stolen catalytic converter are encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.