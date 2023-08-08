Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BPD responds to report of a body in the road in Downtown Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and they will provide updates as more information becomes available.
police at 19th and n for body in street
23ABC
police at 19th and n for body in street
Posted at 10:08 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 01:08:44-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday night, Bakersfield Police were investigating what they called a suspicious death in Downtown Bakersfield.

Just before 7:30 pm, BPD officers responded to the intersection of 19th and N Streets after receiving reports of a body laying in the street.

According to BPD, the person who died was male, but they did not provide any further information, only saying that the investigation is ongoing.

Stay connected to 23ABC on the air and online for updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mulan Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to see Mulan