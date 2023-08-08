BPD responds to report of a body in the road in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday night, Bakersfield Police were investigating what they called a suspicious death in Downtown Bakersfield.

Just before 7:30 pm, BPD officers responded to the intersection of 19th and N Streets after receiving reports of a body laying in the street.

According to BPD, the person who died was male, but they did not provide any further information, only saying that the investigation is ongoing.

