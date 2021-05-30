BPD searching for at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person at risk.

BPD says Jose Ismael Martinez was last seen in the 300 block of Kentucky Street on May 20. Martinez is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

BPD describes him as:

Hispanic male, 59-years old, 6’1 tall, 150lb, black/gray hair, brown eyes, blue shirt, black/white shorts, gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.