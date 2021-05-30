Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

BPD searching for at-risk man

items.[0].image.alt
BPD
Jose Ismaeh Martinez
Jose Ismaeh Martinez
Posted at 10:27 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 01:27:13-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person at risk.

BPD says Jose Ismael Martinez was last seen in the 300 block of Kentucky Street on May 20. Martinez is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

BPD describes him as:
Hispanic male, 59-years old, 6’1 tall, 150lb, black/gray hair, brown eyes, blue shirt, black/white shorts, gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran