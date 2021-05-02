Watch
BPD searching for at-risk missing 16-year-old girl

Posted at 8:40 PM, May 01, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to BPD, Makaila Neel went missing at about 11 a.m. and was last seen in the 2600 block of Brookside Drive.

Authorities say Neel is considered at-risk because of a medical condition.

A BPD press release described Neel as a White female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with grey eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

