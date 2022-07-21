Watch Now
BPD to conduct DUI/Driver’s license checkpoint starting Friday

Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 13:17:27-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/Driver’s license checkpoint starting Friday night, July 22nd, 2022.

The undisclosed location of the checkpoint within city limits will run from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment as well as making sure drivers are properly licensed.

Drivers caught while driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that may surpass $10,000.

Funding for the checkpoint is from a grant received through the California Office of Traffic Safety and through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

