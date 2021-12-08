Watch
BPD: Two juvenile pedestrians killed after being hit by vehicle in South Bakersfield

Posted at 2:57 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 17:57:04-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two juvenile pedestrians were killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in East Bakersfield, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians at about 1:16 p.m. in the 1400 block of Panama Lane. Two juvenile pedestrians suffered major injuries and were declared dead at the scene, said BPD. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver left the road for unknown reasons and fatally struck the pedestrians, according to BPD.

The roadway of Panama Lane from Monitor Street to South H Street will be closed for several hours, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

